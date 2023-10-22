The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth indicated that the technology industry in Israel is facing a crisis that will negatively affect the country’s economy, with a large number of Israelis who work in this field being recruited into military service.

The newspaper said, “In most major companies there is a large number of young employees, and according to estimates, between 10 and 15 percent of them have been called for reserve duty, while others are forced to stay at home with their children.”

“Funding from companies is also transferred to assisting residents of the evacuated areas, providing equipment to the Israeli army, and various volunteer activities taking place in the country.”

It is noteworthy that Israel has a major influence on the global computer chip industry, as it is one of the few countries outside East Asia where chips are manufactured and developed.

The most prominent company in the field of semiconductors is Intel, which has been operating in Israel for nearly 50 years, and employs more than 12,000 people in 5 main headquarters.

On Monday, the company announced its latest fast desktop processor on the market, the 14th generation, which was developed under the leadership of its teams in Israel.

Its huge manufacturing facility, which supplies a large portion of the world’s computer processors, is located in Kiryat Gat, just 30 minutes from the Gaza border. According to documents, this city was one of the targets of Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7.

Nvidia’s development center, where chips for artificial intelligence systems are made, is located in Yokneam, about an hour’s drive from the northern border with Lebanon.

In addition, Google has already opened its own chip development center in Israel, and Amazon employs more than 1,500 people in the country.

According to Nvidia’s statement, about 12 percent of the company’s 3,300 employees in Israel have been conscripted into reserve military service, noting that one of the company’s employees and his girlfriend are among the prisoners held by Hamas.

Yedioth Ahronoth says that the planning schedule for developing technological products takes place years before the scheduled date of their launch, and any slight delay in this development could severely hit the plans of major companies.

For example, the newspaper indicated that Apple, which recently launched the iPhone 15, is already working on developing the components of the iPhone 17, which will be launched two years later in the coastal city of Herzliya, western Israel.

Yedioth Ahronoth confirms that senior executives in major technology companies in Israel, many of whom served in the army, are well aware that their company offices abroad are following with concern what is happening in Israel.

Moreover, Amdocs, which employs about 5,000 people in Israel and was forced to close its headquarters near Sderot, stated that “many foreign employees have volunteered to take over the tasks of local teams in Israel.”

On the other hand, Microsoft says, “There are no delays or interruptions in current projects inside Israel.”

Although most companies allow their employees the flexibility to work from wherever they choose, a long-term war could lead to the delay of important technological projects, and thus affect this industry globally in the long term.