The terrible attacks by Hamas this past weekend have been the trigger for a new and tragic conflict with Israel. The media are maintaining coverage, but once again social networks want to position themselves as information centers. X (formerly Twitter) is a clear reference for this situation, but once again the problem is the misinformation that has already begun to flood this platform.

The end of the ages. Justin Peden, OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) researcher known as Intel Crab, publicaba this weekend a worrying reflection: “this is the most difficult time I have had covering a crisis in “Xenophobic thugs are driven by the CEO of the platform. It’s the end of times, friends.”

Difficult to trust sources. For this independent researcher, “it is being incredibly difficult to find people who actually live in Palestine or southern Israel. It is incredibly complex to find preliminary information and share videos and photos.” Reliable sources seem to be conspicuous by their absence in X, making it enormously difficult to cover the conflict.





That attack is actually a video from a video game. Those who are checking the veracity of the most viral tweets are encountering an unbridled growth of misinformation. Shayan Sardarizadeh, a BBC journalist, showed disturbing examples in a thread. Among them, a video of the hypothetical Hamas attack that actually it was a clip from the video game ‘Arma 3’, or an image in which Cristiano Ronaldo was said to be holding a Palestinian flag. Actually It was the Moroccan player Jawad El Yamiq, and the capture was from the 2022 World Cup. Images from three years ago of the civil war in Syria are also showing up as if they were from the conflict this weekend.

Elon Musk makes the problem worse. The head of X published a message on X on Sunday morning in which he said that “to follow the war in real time, @WarMonitors and @sentdefender are fine.” Both accounts are known precisely for spreading misinformation. Musk later deleted that post, but before doing so, 11 million people saw the message and many of them probably believed it. Shortly afterward he would post another message: “as always, please try to stay as close to the truth as possible, even in the things you don’t like.”

X fired his moderators. When Elon Musk bought Twitter, he laid off about half the staff. Among those affected were many of those responsible for content moderation on the social network. Without them, electoral processes such as those in Brazil at the end of last year were impacted by the appearance of a multitude of disinformation messages. Already then Nina Santos, a researcher in this field, explained that “right now we have no one to talk to.” On Twitter (it was not yet X) no one responded to requests to monitor the problem.

Uncontrolled lies. As indicated in Wired, researchers like Peden highlight that the operation of the X algorithm favors this type of problem. “The videos and images you’re seeing of airstrikes are very prolific. They’re shocking, and unfortunately that means they’re very engaging. These images are horrifying and dramatic, and they work well.” It is something similar to what happened in early 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine and Telegram acted as a source of information – and misinformation – that was then shared on networks.

Image | Shayan Sardarizadeh

