The end of The Walking Dead is far from happening, at least as a universe. While it is true that the comics and their television adaptation are over forever, zombies continue to lurk in spin-offs like Fear the Walking Dead or series that continue the stories of some protagonists. This year we have been able to see Dead Citywhich tells the story of Maggie and Negan, while The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon rescues one of the universe’s favorite characters on his trip to Paris.

Now, the next series pending release is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which will reunite Rick Grimes and Michonne in a new story years after fate separated them. Partners and parents are “separated by distance and unstoppable power,” anticipates the trailer for the series that shows for the first time Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in their respective roles.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live será una six-episode miniseries to premiere in February 2024, replacing the films that were planned to be made with the original protagonist of the series. In principle, it is a title without continuity, since AMC promises that it is a single chapter focused on the “epic love story” of Rick and Michonne.

“I tried to escape. Please know that I tried. I tried, but I failed,” confesses a Rick Grimes bloodied and killing a most dangerous walker. For its part, Michonne equips her katana again in search of his loved one.

The Walking Dead releases a new video game

While the Daryl series continues to air in anticipation of the return of Rick and Michonne, fans of the franchise will soon be able to enjoy The Walking Dead: Destinies, a game in which we can change the history of the television series. The story of the title will span the first four seasons of the series and will lead us to make decisions such as whether Rick kills Shane or whether, instead, he survives killing Rick, becoming the new leader of the group.

