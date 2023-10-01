The character met the same fate in the comics and television series.

Glenn is played by Steven Yeun in the series

Across 100 comics and six full seasons, Glenn became one of the favorite characters of The Walking Dead fans. The death of the character was respected in the television series, although the truth is that could have been different depending on the creator of the comics.

“Glenn dies next,” noted Robert Kirkman in the original notes for The Walking Dead comic #71.when the Atlanta group tries to adjust to life in Alexandria after forming a walled community on the outskirts of Washington, D.C. By then, Glenn was quickly adjusting to domestic life with Maggie and her adopted daughter Sophia.

As Comicbook states, when Glenn accompanied Heath to get supplies and antibiotics After Scott is hospitalized with a life-threatening infection, Maggie says goodbye to him “without goodbyes.” “I thought if I didn’t say it, you’d have to come back,” Maggie tells Glenn, who assures her, “Nothing’s going to stop me from going back to you and Sophia. Nothing. You’ll see. I’ll be back before you know it.”

In this way, Kirkman already had Gleen’s death planned, explaining: “he just seemed like the more mature character, whose death would take up most of the story… but Glenn certainly wouldn’t die next, since I would keep changing my mind… over and over again“.

When Glenn and Heath are trapped on a roof above an alley full of walkers in issue #75 of the comics, the Scavengers set a trap for them, but Heath manages to shoot a walker before it can bite Glenn., who ultimately survives. However, the character was about to find his end 25 issues before what was finally his farewell.

Glenn will return in The Walking Dead: Destinies

While the television series continue the stories of Rick, Daryl or Maggie, The Walking Dead: Destinies video game will allow us to change key moments from seasons 1 to 4 through decisions such as letting Shane survive so he can kill Rick. Glenn will be a playable character in said title.

