The Daryl Dixon spin-off takes place in France, but how it got there has always been a mystery in the series.

Chapter 5 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been full of surprises

Join the conversation

This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. What Daryl Dixon has become the center of attention The Walking Dead It’s no surprise. Rick Grimes was the absolute protagonist of the popular zombie series until its ninth season, when the group gave it up. After the end of The Walking Dead, the franchise has given way to some spin-offs that will expand everything that was left unfinished. Some characters like Maggie, Negan, Carol, Daryl o Michonne They have been chosen to star in these new adventures.

The Daryl Dixon spin-off takes place in France, but how it got there has always been a mystery in the series

Daryl Dixon’s recent spin-off has caught the attention of fans since it is revealing some mysteries that were the axis of The Walking Dead. Norman Reedus has shouldered his crossbow to face the dead once more. However, this time the scenarios take place in a remote place in the United States since Daryl Dixon has crossed the ocean to set foot on French soil, but How exactly did it get to France?

Without being able to fly there, explaining this trip after the zombie virus almost wiped out the world is complex. The first season of Daryl Dixon tells the story of how Daryl arrived in France in a non-chronological order. Now, the fifth chapter has explained the sequence of events that led to Daryl to a beach located near Marseilles. At the end of The Walking Dead, Maggie entrusts Daryl to investigate the rest of the post-apocalyptic world in search of survivors.

The story leads to Daryl to accept a deal with a stranger: gather zombies in exchange for gasoline for his motorcycle. Daryl accepts the deal without knowing that it is actually led by Pouvoir des Vivants, a group of villains found in France and which is directed by Genet. If he had simply done the job, Daryl would never have made it to France, but that’s not what happened. When Daryl Dixon He discovers that whoever hired him was responsible for the murder of a child and ends up savagely beating him. Genet’s soldiers take him prisonerthey transfer them to his laboratory in high seasr and put them in a cell to use as zombie food.

Episode 5 leaves no doubt that Power of the Living He is using that same ship where he is as a kind of laboratory that is used to analyze the behavior of zombies. In order to escape, Daryl Dixon plays dead, causing enough havoc among the ship’s guards to reach a lifeboat. This little ship is the same ship in which Daryl can be seen floating in the first scene of the series. Having complete control of France raises an important question as to why Genet is putting so much effort into getting France back. Daryl Dixon.

It may all have to do with the fact that Daryl has seen the laboratory ship, the experiments, the scientists who are involved in the project and knows the sinister truth behind why American survivors on the East Coast are used to hunt zombies in exchange for gasoline. Genet simply cannot afford to Daryl wanders freely to tell everything he knows.

The Serie The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is being broadcast on AMC.

Join the conversation