GameMill Entertainment has published a new trailer for The Walking Dead: Destinies in which it has revealed its new release date, slightly later in digital format but somewhat higher in physical format. In this way, the third-person narrative action-adventure game in which choices will be able to reshape the story of seasons 1 to 4 of the television series through decisions, such as letting Shane survive to kill Rick, will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on November 17.

However, the physical edition of the game will be released on December 1st for PlayStation and the January 24, 2024 for Nintendo Switch in Spain, while in North America it will be released until January 12, 2023 on PlayStation and Xbox, while the physical version for Nintendo Switch will not arrive until January 16.

This second trailer for The Walking Dead Destinies has shown more cinematics in which it reveals how the characters present will vary depending on the characters’ decisions. In this way, we get to see for the first time how Lori could survive giving birth to her daughter, or T-Dog surviving the walker bite that took his life in the television series.

The Walking Dead will rewrite its history

The Walking Dead: Destinies will begin with Rick waking up from a coma when the world has changed, having to travel to mythical places from the series such as Greene farm, prison, Woodbury and Atlanta. Players will be able to “weave their own path through the events of the series” when reaching crucial moments, where they can choose who lives and who dies, being able to change the original course of the series’ story. The title will feature more than 10 playable characters, each with their own weapons and abilities.

