The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will change its title in 2024

Far from putting an end to his universe, the farewell to The Walking Dead As a television adaptation of the comics, it has helped AMC offer diverse stories of walkers who continue to stalk in spin-offs such as Fear the Walking Dead or in series that continue the stories of some protagonists. This year we have been able to see Dead Citywhich tells the story of Maggie and Negan, while The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is now airing, who rescues one of the universe’s favorite characters on his trip to Paris.

Now, the TWD Universe panel at New York Comic Con has teased the Melissa McBride returns as Carol. The character, who was going to co-star in the Daryl series, retired during its production, although he finally will be incorporated in the finale of the first seasonin the episode Coming Home.

The surprise was when AMC announced that Carol will be a regular character in the second season of the series, which has caused the series to be renamed The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. In fact, production of the new episodes of the series will start next week, specifically on October 20.

“I knew there was much more to tell about Carol’s story, since I felt her very worried the last time we saw her.while watching his best friend, Daryl, walk away,” McBride herself explained regarding the end of The Walking Dead. “Separate or (hopefully!) together, their stories are deep and I am so excited to continue Carol’s journey here.. “This team of writers has done an incredible job of bringing these two characters into a whole new world for them.”

Rick and Michonne will meet again in 2024

Curiously, yesterday the return of Rick and Michonne was shown in their new series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which will reunite the characters in a new story years after fate separated them. In this case it is a six-episode miniseries that will premiere in February 2024replacing the films that were planned to be made with the original protagonist of the series.

