Volkswagen has decided to jump into the pool of cuts. And in his dive he wants to take himself ahead 400 workers of the plant that the company has in Navarra. The reconversion of its lines to produce completely electric models involves an excess of personnel which, according to the firm, is 400 people.

To negotiate an exit that is as painless as possible, the company and unions have already sat down at the table and in the coming days or weeks they will develop a plan that includes incentivized exits, temporary employment regulation files (ERTE and ERTE RED) or the so-called “relief contract”.

For now, the UGT union leadership makes it clear that “it is essential” to maintain the purchasing power of the workers, in words reported by Europa Press. Despite this, they leave the door open to negotiation and clarify that it will be necessary to have an industrial and investment plan to guarantee the future of the Landaben plant.

For now, management’s intention is to establish a plan of voluntary departures throughout 2024 and 2025 in order to, in 2026, have achieved a complete transition to the production of fully or partially electric models. What will disappear along the way is personnel from one of the shifts. The objective is that, of the three current shifts, two work at full capacity and there is a third shift with a smaller number of employees.

According to Motor 16, the company’s management contemplates a production of about 200,000 vehicles annually in 2024 and 2025, simultaneous with the launch of combustion and electric vehicles from Volkswagen and Skoda. In 2026, with the introduction of two fully electric models, the company aims to increase production to 350,000 cars, leaving the door open to putting the aforementioned third shift to work at full capacity.

A complicated restructuring

As we have been saying, Volkswagen is having some problems with the jump to electric cars. In their initial plans they contemplated a growth in demand that has been less pronounced than they expected. It is not so much a problem of lack of demand for electric cars, it is a problem of lack of demand for Volkswagen vehicles.

Los chinese cars They threaten the reign of Western firms on our continent but, before a judgment can be made on their impact (which is still a few years away), Tesla has managed to weaken the plans of traditional firms. Thanks to a much smaller structure, working exclusively on electric models since their inception and using production systems never seen before in the industry, they can offer products that are unrivaled in the price/autonomy dichotomy.

This has caused Volkswagen, which was immersed in an overly complex process of platforms and diversified paths to reach the electric car, to be completely oversized and to have backed out on investments in terms of building new production plants.

Added to this is that the electric car production requires a lower volume of labor, since the vehicles in their production process are much simpler and easier to build. It is something that the industry, consultants and even the unions themselves have been warning about. And in Spain, where we have specialized in automobile assembly, we can pay dearly.

In addition, Landaben currently manufactures the Volkswagen T-Roc, T-Cross and Polo. Automobiles whose commercial life as purely combustion models is beginning to run out and that, except for the Volkswagen Polo (and it is not entirely clear), it does not seem that they are going to have a continuation as purely electric models.

They are some of the firm’s most affordable models and Volkswagen has already warned that it will be very careful when producing its cheapest models. At the moment, the electric car for less than 25,000 euros is up in the air and there is already a gap in higher-priced electric SUVs on the market.

