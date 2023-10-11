Hire one of the Vodafone TV television packages You can get it right now at a better price. And, as a rule, the red operator does not usually offer these packs at a discount. However, you have the opportunity to hire them at a better price, from the Seriefans Pack to the Familylovers Pack of the red operator.

If you want to have HBO Max, Prime Video or Disney+ with Vodafone, the red operator gives it to you at a better price. If you take a look at their catalog, the telephone company has different discounts for your television packages. So it’s time to take a look at what the discounted TV packages are. Some of these can even cost you €0 per month depending on the rate you contract with the operator.

Discounted TV packs

Within the Vodafone TV catalog there are a series of additional packs that you can contract to complete your television, fiber and mobile rate with the red operator. Although that is not the news, but right now the red operator has discounted a good part of its television packages, at least the ones most desired by users. And all because they include access to different streaming platforms such as Disney+, HBO Max o Prime Videoin addition to a wide variety of channels.

Among the Vodafone TV discounted packs you can find the following options if you access its online catalogue:

Packs Serie fans from €5 per month: you can save €5 on your subscription. It has a regular price of 10 euros per month, includes HBO Max and more than 70 TV channels.

Pack Familyfans from 6 euros per month: you can save 2.99 euros on the subscription. It comes with Disney+ and more than 70 television channels, and is usually priced at 11 euros per month.

Pack Serieslovers with HBO Max, Prime Video and +70 TV channels from 0 euros per month: you have to contract the One Unlimited Duo rate, instead of paying 14 euros per month. It represents a saving of 5.98 euros on the subscription.

Pack Familylovers with Disney+, Prime Video and + 70 television channels from 0 euros per month with the One Unlimited Duo rate: this pack has a price of 15 euros per month, so you can save 3.98 euros on the subscription.

You have to keep in mind that the operator tells you what you can save if you hire any of these packages with Vodafone TV, instead of hiring these streaming platforms on your own. So it can be more profitable for you with the operator.

However, these are not the only discounts. If you go to configure the One Unlimited Max convergent rate, you may encounter the following prices for your TV packs:

Seriefans Pack for 5 euros (instead of 10 euros per month). FamilyFans Pack for 6 euros per month (instead of 11 euros). Serielovers Pack for 9 euros per month, and not 14 euros per month. Familylovers Pack for 10 euros, instead of 15 euros. Documentary Pack for 5 euros, and not 8 euros per month.

Therefore, depending on the convergent rate you want contract with TV from Vodafone, you can find one price or another when it comes to adding an additional television pack to your modality with the operator. In any case, it is a discount that may interest you if you were looking to add a package to your rate or contract a plan with television with this operator.