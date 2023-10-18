Spain is the great gas granary for Europe. A great energy power thanks to its regasification capacity, which has played a key role in the plan for independence from natural gas from Russia. But this role is not the result of one day, but rather a strategy over the years. Long before Europe faced this crisis. We owe it all to a strategy that began more than 60 years ago.

The seven regasification plants in Spain. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) that arrives from LNG carriers must be converted into natural gas. That’s where regasification plants come in. And Spain is the country in the European Union with the greatest capacity thanks to its seven plants: those in Barcelona, ​​Huelva, Cartagena, Bilbao, Sagunto, Mugardos and recently that of El Musel.

According to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, Spain has 30% of Europe’s regasification capacity. It is more than double that of France, which only has four regasification plants and they are smaller.

Barcelona

760,000 m3

1969

Cartagena

587.000 m3

1989

Huelva

469.000 m3

1988

Sagunto

450,000 m3

2006

Bilbao

300.000 m3

2003

Mugardos

300.000 m3

2007

The Musel

300.000 m3

2023

They were considered expensive infrastructures. Regasification plants were considered very expensive infrastructure, but the current energy crisis has turned this Spanish peculiarity into a competitive advantage. In their day they were built with the intention of depending less on gas from Algeria. The regasification plants make it possible to give priority to LNG, coming from the sea and more distant countries.

Barcelona. The first and largest in Europe. The Enagás regasification plant in Barcelona, ​​located on the l’Energia dock, is the plant with the largest storage capacity in Europe, with up to 760,000 cubic meters and the capacity to receive ships of up to 266,000 cubic meters, the largest in existence.

It is the great reference for LNG in southern Europe, with one and it just so happens that it was also the first regasification plant in Spain. As Antonio Llardén, president of Enagás, describes, it was a pioneering project and a challenge due to its magnitude. Works were necessary in the port, building a protective dike and filling in an interior area to reclaim an esplanade of about 220,000 m2 from the sea.

Finally, in February 1969, the ship Aristóteles, from Algeria, unloaded the first shipment of LNG to arrive at the Peninsula at the Barcelona plant. Instead of sending the gas through the gas pipeline, a new era began through the sea.

Putting an end to the Spain of butane in the 90s. It was not until 1985 when the ‘Gas Protocol’ was signed, an agreement through which an attempt was made to promote the growth of natural gas in Spain, as opposed to the ubiquitous butane gas.

It was also at that time when the Huelva (1988) and Cartagena (1989) regasification plants were inaugurated. Shortly after, in 1993, Spain’s first gas connection with France was inaugurated.

Pere Duran and Farell, the great visionary. Duran Farell was the Catalan engineer and businessman who led the commitment to natural gas. His first steps were in the Catalunya Hydroelectric Company, owned by Banco Urquijo, Hispano Americano and the Catalan Gas and Electricity company. At the same time, the French government had become interested in the Algerian gas fields discovered in the 1950s. Duran Farell participated, as a representative of Banco Urquijo and Spain, in the Association Eurafricaine Minière et Industrielle (Assemi), created to try to bring closer the two continents and thus take advantage of those deposits.

It was in those negotiations with the French that Duran Farell realized the importance of Algerian natural gas and helped mobilize the necessary resources that would ultimately help open the Barcelona plant.

His impact did not stop there, since in the 90s he also took advantage of his political contacts to achieve the agreement between the Moroccan government, the oil company SNPP and the Spanish company Enagás for the construction of the Maghreb gas pipeline. It has been in recent years that the commitment to natural gas in the 60s has allowed Spain to become a great power to help solve Europe’s energy crisis.

