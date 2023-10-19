When we go to a coffee shop and order our favorite coffee, we trust that the waiter will be able to serve us the coffee. café that we have asked for, but unfortunately this is not always the case.

In fact, it will not have been the first time that you have ordered a decaffeinated coffee and they have served you a normal coffee, something that, far from being a small mistake, can become a nightmare for your health if you can’t handle caffeine well.

And now, on social networks like TikTok, they are revealing a series of viral tricks so that both the waiters themselves and the user themselves can discern if they are really drinking the coffee they have ordered.

And it seems that it is more common than normal for certain bars or cafes to serve normal coffee when it has been ordered. decaffeinateddue to the waiter’s own error and the rush.

In the publication, a series of recommendations and tricks have been given so that you can discern whether what is being served is a decaffeinated coffee or a normal coffee.

For example, certain establishments use the trick of putting the spoon upside down in decaffeinated coffee.

Another trick is to put, for example, a cookie or candy near the spoon to identify that it is decaffeinated coffee, and thus avoid confusion.

Other strategies that can be read in the comments are to put the sugar next to the spoon or put the spoon across the handle of the cup, among others.

Obviously each waiter or establishment can have their trick to know if what they are serving is a decaffeinated coffee or a normal coffee, something that could also help you to compare the different coffees that have been served to you at the table.