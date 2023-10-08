Sderot is the largest Israeli city near the Gaza Strip, the portion of territory controlled by the radical Islamist group Hamas from which an unprecedented attack on Israel began on Saturday, the most serious in decades. Like other Israeli cities near the Strip, Sderot was attacked by land: an exceptional fact, because until now Hamas’ attacks had mostly been carried out with rocket launches from the Strip, so much so that Sderot is nicknamed “the bunker capital of the world”. .

Throughout the day on Saturday, Hamas militiamen carried out violence and acts of intimidation against the residents of Sderot, taking an unknown number of them hostage and clashing with the Israeli army until late at night. The events in Sderot attracted a lot of attention and were documented with numerous photos and videos, exemplary of what happened in many other Israeli cities attacked by Hamas.

Sderot has around 25 thousand inhabitants and is about one kilometer as the crow flies from the Gaza Strip. Usually there are a lot of soldiers and policemen walking around the city: the first time Sderot was hit by a rocket was 2001, and from 2004 to 2014 alone it is estimated that 8,600 rockets and grenades hit it. This is why bunkers have been built in every corner of the city over time: today there are at least 286, near bus stops, schools and shops. There is also a bunker converted from an old fortified factory that functions as a children’s playground.

Sderot was one of the first Israeli cities to be attacked on Saturday morning, around 7 local time (6 Italian). Images and videos circulated online depicting vans carrying groups of armed men entering the city and then roaming its streets undisturbed, entering houses or lurking on the roofs of buildings, as if it were uninhabited.

That's not a war, it's a massacre. Palestinian terrorists, who apparently infiltrated from the Gaza Strip, were filmed driving in a Toyota pick-up truck around the southern city of Sderot Saturday morning and shooting in all directions.

Palestinian terrorists from the Gaza Strip are seen in Sderot.

From the first hours of the attack, the city’s residents barricaded themselves in their homes, while in the meantime raids on homes and shots were fired at civilian vehicles passing through the streets. Also in Sderot, as in other Israeli cities, the militiamen took some civilians hostage: videos were released showing violence and frenetic kidnappings of people taken from their homes, loaded onto scooters and other vehicles and taken away.

On Sunday morning the first official communication was released on the number of Israeli civilians and soldiers taken hostage by Hamas: according to the Israeli embassy in the United States there are 100, but for now nothing is known about them, neither their identity nor their conditions. .

Meanwhile, throughout the day, the narrative of the Hamas attack on Israel quickly filled with images of corpses abandoned in the streets, of civilians killed at bus stops or in courtyards and public spaces near homes. Many of these images came from Sderot itself. In the photo below, but other similar ones have circulated, you can see at least three bodies, covered by sheets, of people probably killed by Palestinian militiamen at a bus stop in the city (there are no holes or other elements on the ground that suggest to an air attack).

Other people were killed in the streets near the city center, in cars and other vehicles, perhaps while trying to leave, although the information is still rather fragmented and much of what happened will be known in the coming days (the images are very impressive, warned, but important to document what happened).

In the late afternoon, Israeli army soldiers entered Sderot, and clashes and shootings with the militiamen continued until late at night. The army searched for Hamas militiamen house by house, and the clashes were mainly concentrated around a police station where some militiamen had barricaded themselves since the morning and taken control. In the evening, after hours of shooting, Israeli forces launched an operation to demolish the building. They regained control of it during the night between Saturday and Sunday: 10 Palestinian militiamen were reportedly killed and 20 Israelis.

Israel said it had regained control of Sderot on Sunday morning. However, the army has told the inhabitants of the city and nearby towns not to leave their homes, because the military operations have not yet concluded.