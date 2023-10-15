If you like action movies The Vigilante: Final Chapter It is the option to see on the big screen and is the third film in the saga.

The Vigilante: Final Chapter. ESPECIAL/SONY PICTURES.

Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall has struggled to come to terms with the horrific things he did in his past.as he finds strange comfort in giving justice to the oppressed.

He surprisingly found a home in southern Italy, where he discovers that his new friends were under the control of local criminal leaders.. Events turn deadly and McCall knows what he has to do to become the protector of his friends, fighting the mafia.

Furthermore, this film is the reunion between Washington and actress Dakota Fanning, with whom he filmed a classic of the genre, Man on Fire.

The Vigilante: Final Chapter

(The Equalizer 3)

By Antoine Fuqua.

Con Denzel Washington, Sonia Amma, Dakota Fanning, David Denman, .

United States, 2023.

XM

