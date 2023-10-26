Registered newspaper – Editor in chief Angelo Maria Perrino – Milan Court Reg. n° 210 of 11 April 1996 – PI 11321290154

© 1996 – 2021 Tutti & Affari Srl All rights reserved

For your advertising on the site: Click here

Contacts

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Change the consensus

Affaritaliani, before publishing photos, videos or texts from the internet, carries out all the appropriate checks in order to ensure that they are free to circulate and do not violate the copyright or other exclusive rights of third parties. To report any errors in the use of confidential material to the editorial staff, write to us atsegnafoto@affaritaliani.it: we will promptly remove any material that infringes the rights of third parties.