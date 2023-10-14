The Roma winger, born in Tivoli but a Polish international, has been the protagonist of some over the top gestures in recent years. It is the latest name revealed by Corona regarding betting

Genius and recklessness. So bold that he breaks Mou’s heart, equally clumsy when he thinks he doesn’t have the spotlight on him. Nicola Zalewski is the fourth player who, according to Fabrizio Corona, would have attracted the attention of the Turin Prosecutor’s Office for bets placed on illegal betting platforms. Turning twenty-two in January, in Rome they call him “the Pole from Tivoli” because of his family’s origins. A professional for almost three years, after his exploit with the Special One he has collected disappointments and satisfactions: on the one hand the triumph in the Conference and the debut with the national team, on the other a few too many videos that have gone viral on social media.