We recently learned the digital and physical release date of the Super Mario movie, as well as the date of its streaming debut, and also details about its reservations. Well, now we have more news.

They relate to the classic live-action film, which is now returning. It seems that Super Mario Bros.: The Moviethe live-action adaptation of Nintendo’s video game franchise, will celebrate its 30th anniversary with an expensive 4K release.

The movie of 1993, starring Mario (Bob Hoskins) and Luigi (John Leguizamo), was a disaster at the box office, grossing just $38.9 million on a budget of over $40 million. Despite its poor reputation, the film will receive a special anniversary release.

The original Super Mario movie returns

Umbrella Home Entertainment will release an extensive set with an edition in 4K Ultra HD movie, which includes three discs, two Blu-rays, books with behind-the-scenes material, a film cel, posters, stickers, art cards, new audio commentary and deleted scenes, and newly restored trailers. The set is priced at $100 and will be released in January 2024.

The original film was criticized for straying from the original source and presenting a dystopian world instead of the cheerful Mushroom Kingdom. Additionally, he focused on Mario and Luigi’s plumber work, which complicated the plot and did not add to Mario’s world. In contrast, the most recent animated film was hailed for its fidelity to the video game franchise and its family-friendly approach.

The film continues to break multiple records at the box office, as you can see. We will have to pay attention to more details in the future, especially after the rumors of a sequel. Meanwhile, we remind you of the contents and details of the physical editions of the Mario movie and the digital content they include.

