The Venezuelan Supreme Court has suspended the result of the primaries to elect the opposition candidate in the 2024 presidential elections. Although the opposition and the government had reached an agreement that allowed both sides to choose their leader according to internal rules, exponents of government had repeatedly criticized the primaries, which were held on October 22, raising doubts about the actual number of participants and accusing the organizers of fraud.

The ruling follows an appeal lodged by José Brito, a Venezuelan parliamentarian who does not belong to any of the parties that organized the primaries, and who claims that he was prevented from running. The Supreme Court has ruled that while it evaluates the legitimacy of the process of organizing the primaries, their outcome is suspended. The commission that organized the primaries will also have to hand over to the Court all documents relating to its establishment and electoral registers.

The organizers will also have to answer for the participation in the consultation of María Corina Machado, the former parliamentarian who won the primaries. Machado has been banned from holding public office for 15 years based on a series of convictions, mostly for corruption, that the United States says are politically motivated.

The United States had welcomed the agreement, and had removed some sanctions on Venezuelan exports, but had also warned the government that sanctions would be reinstated if the agreement was violated. The United States had also called for the release of political prisoners and the removal of restrictions imposed on some candidates by the end of November.

– Read also: Who is María Corina Machado