Most dangerous Tuscans: Cambiaghi’s last chance in the 95th minute. Friulians without attack

by our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

6 October – Empoli

It ends without a goal at the Castellani Computer Gross Empoli-Udinese. Aurelio Andreazzoli’s team won on points, they deserved the success, but the shooter’s aim is what it is. Udinese’s physicality allows the Friulians to leave the Tuscan stadium unscathed but the situation of Sottil’s team cannot be defined as good. Because if Empoli laboriously tries to find ideas, always putting in ideas and playing and finding just one point, the Friulian team almost shows no signs of life, except for a few minutes at the start of the first half during which Samardzic manages to make the its star, but lacks precision. Five draws with teams fighting for survival cannot make the Pozzo family happy who will decide whether to continue with the Piedmontese coach or change (the former Cioffi seems to be in pole position). There is a few days to reflect.

the choices

—

In the stands is Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano who, after the break, will host Empoli at the Franchi. But also Luciano Spalletti’s deputy in the national team Domenichini and the referee designator Rocchi. Aurelio Andreazzoli chooses the Ciccio Caputo formation, central striker, assisted by the two elfs Baldanzi and Cancellieri. In the middle Marin, Grassi and Maleh. Experience. Andrea Sottil also makes the predictable choices with Pereyra and Samardzic at midfield, Thauvin and Lucca in attack. In defence, Kristensen wins again. Kabasele then goes to the bench.

duels

—

We start with Empoli trying to sink with Ebuehi who often escapes Kamara. It’s a match based on duels, one-on-ones in which Udinese’s physicality seems to prevail over the little Tuscans. From the 10th minute the Friulians seemed to be able to take the game into hand, but, as often happens, precision was lacking. Samardzic does everything well (he discards two or three), but the shot is deflected for a corner. Then he always kicks out of range, high, or to the side. Berisha never has to intervene except to set up with long balls to try to surprise the giants in the orange jersey. At 19′ Marin challenges Silvestri who sends it to the corner. Baldanzi tries to get away from Kristensen and does something. In the 27th minute Berisha comes out badly, Maleh misses two tackles, but Samardzic still fights with the ball. In the 36th minute the very active Cancellieri flies and finds Baldanzi who kicks but finds Silvestri again. Empoli plays, with one, two touches, first-time exchanges. Very good. Grassi is not only good at intercepting, he also leads the operations and in the 39th minute Baldanzi feeds Caputo who takes advantage of an error by Bijol and anticipates Krsistensen. He starts “drinking the beer” for his first goal. But Nasca dal VAR reports that he is offside. Fabbri gives 2′ of added time and right at the last action Ebuehi catches Caputo who heads it wide.

second half

—

It starts with a red card to the Empoli bench and with Empoli taking the ball. Cancellieri drives Perez crazy. But Udinese always manages to get by with physicality. Until the 13th minute when Cancellieri plays one-on-one with Perez, he centralizes and finds Samardzic’s shoulder. For Fabbri (little personality) it’s a penalty, but Nasca sends him to the monitor. Deleted. Among the protests of the home team, whose goal he had already disallowed. Sottil, nervous on the bench, warns that something needs to change. Outside Lucca inside Success. In the 24th minute, another foul by Pereyra (just booked) gives the home Azzurri a good free kick. Marin kicks it short and badly. More Friulian substitutions: for Pereyra, insufficient performance, the red light comes on, here is Payero. And Ferreira takes Ebosele’s place. The changes continue but Andreazzoli has to make one: Walukiewicz in place of the injured Ismajli. Sottil also throws in Ake. But it is Empoli who continues to play, to try to win it. He deserves it. And right in the long injury time (6′) Gyasi (entered for Baldanzi) sends a shot twice, first Cancellieri then Cambiaghi but the ball goes wide. And the last attack falls prey to Bijol who avoids the final trouble for Udinese

October 6, 2023 (modified October 6, 2023 | 8:53 pm)

