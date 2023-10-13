This morning his return was confirmed, but now we have an announcement related to this peculiar letter. It is effectively the Pokémon card in collaboration with Van Gogh.

In the post below, we can learn that the controversial letter in collaboration with Van Gogh has stopped being distributed shortly after its return was confirmed. You already know that these products unleashed the madness a few days ago. In fact, it sold out shortly.

The colaboration between Pokémon and the Van Gogh Museum It was the Pikachu card with a gray hat. After it was shared that there would be a second chance to obtain the promotional card “Pikachu with Gray Hat” via the Pokémon Center website, the Van Gogh Museum Collaboration has now updated its FAQ regarding the card and has decided to stop distributing it at the museum due to safety concerns following the backlash at its debut.

The priority is to guarantee ua safe and pleasant visit for museum visitors. That is why they have preferred to stop offering it.

