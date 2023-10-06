Neroverdi took the lead in the first half with the number 10’s penalty, the Giallorossi – who had more chances – found the equalizer at the start of the second half

Francesco Calvi

6 October – MILAN

One point each before the break. Lecce and Sassuolo would have liked something more, but they arrive at the national break with a positive result, useful to lift the mood after the defeats suffered against Napoli and Monza respectively. In the anticipation of the Via del Mare, the Giallorossi and Neroverdi face each other head-on for 90 minutes. A penalty from Berardi gives the guests the lead, in the second half Krstovic equalises and reaches 4 goals in 7 appearances.

THE USUAL MIMMO

Dionisi and D’Aversa are aiming for the surprise effect: in Sassuolo there is Castillejo as an attacking midfielder, invaluable in high pressing but also with exchanges with Berardi and Lauriente. Lecce, however, fields Rafia close to Krstovic. Strefezza and Almqvist help in the non-possession phase and the Italian-Brazilian often comes into the pitch. The captain of the Salento team himself is the protagonist in the first quarter of an hour: it is his cross in the 5th minute for Almqvist, who instead of kicking on goal looks for an assist that is too generous, but in general all the initiatives of the Giallorossi, dominant at the start, pass from the feet of the former Spal. In Lecce’s best moment, Sassuolo wins a penalty following a corner: Baschirotto touches the ball with his arm and the referee, after a long on field review, points to the spot. Berardi beats Falcone and from then on the neroverdi grow and raise their center of gravity. Lecce returns to the attack shortly before the break, but wastes a couple of opportunities with Gendrey and Almqvist – stopped by Consigli – and then with Baschirotto, who heads a corner over the crossbar.

THE RECOVERY

Upon returning to the pitch, Lecce immediately found the equalizer. In the 48th minute Krstovic tries to head it and earns a decisive corner kick. An instant later the Montenegrin took advantage of Baschirotto’s pass and, a stone’s throw from Consigli, made it 1-1. The challenge heats up and the teams face each other head on: Dioni inserts Bajrami and Defrel, while D’Aversa responds with Dorgu and Oudin. The impact of the substitutes is positive, but not enough to break the balance: Strefezza tries to make it 2-1 from distance, but his shot goes wide, Bajrami puts a cross on the head of Defrel, who fails to scare Falcone . After four minutes of injury time, the match ends 1-1: Lecce and Sassuolo rise to 12 and 10 points respectively in the standings.

October 6, 2023 (changed October 6, 2023 | 11:00 pm)

