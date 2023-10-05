Europa League, the Belgian opens the scoring in the 22nd minute of the first half, then in the second half Pellegrini’s goal between the two of the former Torino player deployed from the 1st minute to rest Dybala

Andrea Pugliese

5 October – Rome

The double center forward works. Because Lukaku extends his record streak to 13 consecutive games with goals in the Europa League and because Belotti scores the second brace of his season, after the initial one with Salernitana. In short, if for a while Roma struggled to get going, in the second half they changed the engine revs, bringing home a clear 4-0 victory against the Swiss Servette and thus remaining at the top of their group with full points at Slavia Prague.

Sempre Big Rom

—

Mou changes the fifth and sends in El Shaarawy on the left and Celik on the right, opting for the double center forward, Lukaku-Belotti, in front. It seems it could all be simple, except that after just 21 seconds of play Bedia takes advantage of a defensive sleep by Cristante and almost scores. Once the danger has passed, Roma settles down and risks (almost) nothing anymore. The problem, however, is that he doesn’t even manage to build much, with the two midfielders (Aouar and Bove) running at too low a pace to give intensity to the game. On the wing we play more on the left than on the right, perhaps also because El Shaarawy enjoys more trust than Celik. So to pass requires the stubbornness of Belotti, who goes on to win a ball in anger which then leads to Lukaku’s goal (assisted by Celik). For the Belgian it is the thirteenth consecutive match to score in the Europa League (with 17 goals), a record streak that continues to get longer and longer. But above all the fifth goal in 6 games as a starter for Roma, in fact a sentence. Once the arrow is in, Roma manages possession and looks for the winning attack. And the ball for the 2-0 happens with two similar actions first at the feet of El Shaarawy and then again at those of Lukaku, but without success. On the other hand, however, after a quarter of an hour Weiler swaps Crivelli for Kutesa, sending the Angolan to Celik’s side to try to exploit the mismatch in terms of speed.

Watch the entire UEFA Europa League streaming on NOW! Activate the Sports Pass and also enjoy the UEFA Champions League, with 121 games out of 137 per season, the UEFA Conference League and all Sky Sport!

I extend it

—

At the start of the second half Roma put the match to rest, with three goals in 15 minutes. First Belotti opened the scoring after just 33 seconds following a touch from Pellegrini’s head (just coming on for Aouar), then it was the Giallorossi captain himself who volleyed home the 3-0 (leaving the field shortly after due to a blow to the leg ) and finally it is once again Belotti, following the development of a corner, who burns Frick with his head. The match effectively ends here, even if Roma continues to come close to scoring with El Shaarawy, Pagano and Ndicka. At 4-0, in fact, the Giallorossi are thinking more about managing and avoiding injuries than about accelerating and hurting the Swiss again. Then there is room for a new debut, that of Francesco D’Alessio, and little else. Now the challenge with Slavia Prague for the top of the group, with the two teams with full points.

October 5, 2023 (modified October 5, 2023 | 11:49 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED