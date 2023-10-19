There are hundreds of useful shortcuts for Windows 10 and Windows 11.

With them you can open the next menu on the left or close a submenu, highlight a Windows tip when available, scroll through applications on the taskbar, expand the desktop window to the top and bottom of the screen, or much more. further.

What all of these shortcuts do have in common is that they make everything much faster and more comfortable for anyone who completely masters them.

Now, there is a specific shortcut that is not very well known and that can be your ideal companion if you prefer to leave the keyboard aside.

Yeah, this shortcut for Windows 10 and Windows 11 It allows you to talk to the computer and everything you say is instantly converted into text.

What is it about? Well, it is the Windows + H key combination.

If you want a simple solution to avoid constantly typing, especially if you are slow at the keyboard or have a huge amount of text to deal with, this may be the ideal solution.

Simply, by entering the command Windows + H you will see the startup program for voice input appear. Now you simply need to start so that the tool can Capture your words and convert them to text almost instantly.

As is logical and expected, to be able to enjoy this shortcut, you will need to have a microphonebut it usually comes integrated into any computer, even those that already have many years behind them.

However, you can also select a specific microphone by clicking on the gear symbol on the left to open the voice tool settings where you can select your favorite option.

In addition, and highlight, You can also activate automatic punctuation if you do not want to dictate punctuation marks.

It is a really convenient system that, although it will probably need revision after finishing the entire dictation to add a period or punctuation symbol that has escaped you or fix the odd sentence, it can save you a lot of time and effort.