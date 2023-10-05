The way cybercriminals are using to steal all the gasoline they want from some service stations, and the police do not know what devices they are using.

The price of gasoline is becoming increasingly noticeable in homes around the world, and although electric cars will be used in the future, combustion cars still have a large presence on our roads.

And a gas station in Detroit is warning that more and more scammers are hacking into the pumps to get Gasoline free, and the only thing they use is their mobile phone or an electronic device.

According to reports from Fox 2 Detroit, this scam involves the use of the mobile’s Bluetooth connectivity to override the phone’s system. fuel stationallowing large quantities of fuel to be released at a given pump, and without paying.

However, a scammer managed to steal 800 gallons of gasoline worth $3,000 from a Shell station in Detroit.

One of the gas station owners stated that “they simply open the pump automatically,” and then there are other people “who join them to continue getting more gasoline.”

The worst of all is that the gas station employees can’t do anything at all, just call the police, but until they come, they have already been able to steal hundreds of liters of gasoline.

The police are investigating what type of device the hackers are using to hack all the pumps at these gas stations.

It seems that it is increasingly easier to purchase these types of electronic devices on the Internet that are capable of hacking other devices using WiFi or other types of waves.

One of these devices makes use of remote control options and there are other pulsar devices that are capable of tricking the pump into dispensing more gasoline than normal.

Detroit authorities are investigating the matter, and luckily, the gas station’s security cameras have been able to identify the criminals who may face prison sentences.