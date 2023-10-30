The end of the soap opera that has captured attention in the global semiconductor industry for the last two months has been as expected. As predicted by experts from the Canadian communication platform TechInsights at the beginning of last September, the Kirin 9000S SoC integrated into Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro smartphone It has been manufactured by SMIC using ASML’s deep ultraviolet (UVP) lithography equipment in its possession.

Almost two months after that catharsis, there is general agreement among experts in integrated circuit manufacturing that SMIC engineers have used ASML’s TwinScan NXT:2000i UVP lithography equipment and also tools designed by Huawei. Although not as advanced as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, UVP equipment can be used to produce 7 and 5 nm chips as long as the manufacturing process is refined enough.

One of the experts who defends this possibility is Burn-Jeng Lin, and he is not just any technician. This electrical engineer has been a vice president at TSMC, so it is evident that he knows what he is talking about. During a very recent interview that he gave to Bloomberg, Lin assured that The US is not going to be able to do anything to safely prevent China from continuing to improve its semiconductor manufacturing technology. In fact, it is likely that in the medium term SMIC will be able to manufacture 5nm chips using its TwinScan NXT:2000i equipment.

China’s great challenge is to go beyond 5 nm

At the beginning of September, TechInsights technicians predicted that if SMIC engineers had managed to refine their integration technology enough to manufacture 7nm chips with ASML’s UVP equipment, 5nm would also arrive. One of the doubts that was on the table at that time cast uncertainty on the performance per wafer that SMIC had presumably achieved, but, apparently, it is high enough to allow Huawei to market 70 million Mate 60 Pro terminals.

‘Multiple patterning’ is an essential lithographic resource that SMIC engineers have surely resorted to

In any case, manufacturing 5nm integrated circuits is more complex than producing 7nm chips. On paper, the TwinScan NXT:2000i devices allow this, but it is very likely that SMIC engineers will be forced to resort to a lithography technique known as multiple patterning, which, broadly speaking, consists of transferring the pattern to the wafer in several passes with the purpose of increasing the resolution of the lithographic process. It is very likely that SMIC engineers have already used this technique to manufacture the Kirin 9000S chip, but it is possible that to reach 5nm they will have to use even more sophisticated multi-patterning with up to three or four passes.

Probably no expert will be surprised if in a few months a new Huawei mobile phone incorporates a 5nm SoC manufactured by SMIC. However, going beyond this lithography using ASML’s UVP equipment is going to be extremely difficult. In fact, it’s probably not viable. US sanctions prevent more TwinScan NXT:2000i equipment from reaching China, and as of November 16, the country led by Xi Jinping will also not receive TwinScan NXT:1980Di equipment. Under these circumstances, China has only one way out: to design and manufacture its own extreme ultraviolet lithography machines. He is working on it, but it is unlikely that he will have them before the end of this decade.

