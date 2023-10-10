loading…

USS Gerald R. Ford sent by the US to Israeli waters. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The United States (US) is likely to immediately intervene through air and sea strikes if Israel’s existence is threatened. This was stated by former US military official Barry McCaffrey.

The retired four-star US Army general said that such an escalation would likely occur only if Israel’s neighbors in the Middle East got involved.

“The other thing we’re waiting to see if this will happen is, will Hezbollah intervene out of Lebanon with their 100,000 odd rockets? Will the West Bank be shaken? And what will Syria and Egypt do?” said McCaffrey, reported by Insider.

“I suggest to you that our support for Israel is absolute, and if we see a Syrian military intervention, an active Iranian military intervention, we will go to war,” McCaffrey added.

Hamas fighters launched a series of surprise attacks and rocket attacks on Israel on Saturday, killing hundreds of people and taking dozens hostage along the Gaza Strip border. Israel has declared war in response.

The Israel Defense Forces said 900 Israelis were confirmed dead, while 1,500 others were injured. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry said at least hundreds of Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli counterattacks, according to a Reuters report.

The US announced Sunday that it was sending a carrier strike group, including F-35s and F-16s, to patrol the Eastern Mediterranean and prevent an all-out war involving Israel’s neighbors.

“They were there as more than just a show of force or a potential non-combat evacuation,” McCaffrey, who served in the Gulf War and led U.S. Southern Command from 1994 to 1996, said.

McCaffrey added that this was his own assessment of the conflict and that it was “absolutely impossible” that any U.S. official would agree publicly that America could wage war on Israel.