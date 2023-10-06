It has been more than a month since TechInsights revealed that the Kirin 9000S SoC of Huawei’s new Mate 60 Pro smartphone has been manufactured using a 7 nm lithographic process. Little by little the impact of this milestone of SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp), the largest Chinese manufacturer of integrated circuits and the one ultimately responsible for the existence of this chip, has begun to decline, but the US Government has not moderated it in the least. Minimize your tone.

Two of the most active and belligerent spokespersons for the Administration led by Joe Biden are Gina Raimondo, the Secretary of Commerce, and Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor. “I can assure you that despite everything, the United States will continue with its package of restrictions in the field of technology protected by our concerns for national security, and not in the much more ambiguous commercial decoupling.” This quote from Sullivan is a statement of intent that reflects without the slightest ambiguity that the US will continue with its strategy of pressure on China.

Raimondo charges against China again

At the beginning of last August, several weeks before Huawei and SMIC captured all eyes as a result of the launch of the Mate 60 Pro mobile phone, Gina Raimondo expressed her concern about the billion-dollar investments that its rival is facing: “The amount of money that China is pouring into subsidies in order to increase its manufacturing capacity for mature semiconductors is a problem that we have to think about and that requires the collaboration of our allies.”

SMEE will have ready its first lithography equipment developed with entirely Chinese technology and ready to manufacture 28nm chips before the end of 2023

The tone of his speech has not changed since then, but the substance of his statements has. And what seems to worry Raimondo most now is China’s ability to manufacture advanced semiconductors. To further curl the loop SMEE (Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group), the public company that designs and produces the most advanced chip manufacturing equipment in China, has announced that it will have ready its first lithography equipment developed with entirely Chinese technology and prepared to manufacture 28nm chips before the 2023 expiration.

In very recent statements reported by Bloomberg, Gina Raimondo has not hidden her concern in the least when describing the achievements that have led to the rapid development that the Chinese integrated circuit industry in general is experiencing, and Huawei technology in particular, as “incredibly disturbing.” We must not forget that when Raimondo makes these statements she is not representing herself; He represents the US Government, so we can attribute this concern to the entire institution led by Joe Biden.

Gina Raimondo also argues that the US Government must face the challenge of defining more precisely the framework in which it will allow the export of the lithography equipment necessary to manufacture cutting-edge chips. However, this is not all. She also calls for more mechanisms and resources to toughen sanctions that seek to stop or, at least, slow down China’s technological development.

The tone of the US Secretary of Commerce is not at all conciliatory, it is evident. Given the circumstances we can be sure that in the medium term the enmity between the US and China is insured. At least in everything concerning the technological development of this Asian country of continental proportions and its semiconductor industry.

