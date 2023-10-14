US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly warned a small group of US lawmakers about the possibility of Azerbaijan invading Armenia in the coming weeks, two people familiar with the conversation told Politico. After regaining control of the breakaway region of Nagorno Karabakh in September, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke again of the possibility of creating a corridor linking Azerbaijan to the exclave of Nakhichevan, a part of Azerbaijani territory separated from the rest of the country by Armenia is bordering Turkey. Armenia opposes the idea and considers Aliyev’s statements a threat to its security also because the Azerbaijani president has explicitly mentioned a solution to the issue “by force”.

On September 25, Aliyev discussed the “corridor” with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Nakhichevan. Previously, the Azerbaijani president has repeatedly publicly argued that Armenia is nothing more than “Western Azerbaijan” and that Yerevan, the Armenian capital, is “historically” an Azerbaijani city. Now the US administration fears that the Azerbaijani operation in Nagorno Karabakh was only the precursor to an Azerbaijani attack on Armenia.

Currently, transport from Azerbaijan to its exclave takes place via Iran. The corridor that Aliyev would like to create would pass through the Armenian region of Syunik, called Zangezur by the Azeris.