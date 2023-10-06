The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the body that supervises the stock exchange in the United States, similar to the Italian CONSOB, has sued the current owner of X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk because the entrepreneur refuses to testify in the scope of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter in 2022. According to the SEC complaint, the agency served Musk with a subpoena related to a non-public investigation the SEC has been conducting for months into the possibility that Musk violated domestic securities laws in 2022 by purchasing Twitter shares without filing the required SEC filings in an appropriate time frame.

Musk was scheduled to appear before the SEC to testify on September 15 after receiving a subpoena, but the agency says that “two days before his scheduled testimony, Musk suddenly informed SEC staff that he would not appear.” and “raised several questionable objections, objecting for example that San Francisco was the appropriate location for the meeting.” The SEC says it offered to conduct the testimony in Fort Worth, Texas, which is closer to where Musk lives, and also proposed other dates in October and November to accommodate him, but “these good-faith efforts fell through clashed with Musk’s categorical refusal to appear for testimony.” SEC asks court to compel Musk to testify.