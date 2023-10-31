The US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, said the US military is buying Japanese seafood in response to China’s ban on Japanese seafood imports. China had imposed the blockade because of Japan’s decision to release water used to process radioactive material at the former Fukushima nuclear power plant, which was damaged by a tsunami in 2011, into the sea. The US military operates several military bases on Japanese territory , and the food purchased will be used to feed the soldiers and sold in shops on the bases.

According to Emanuel, the contract between the army and Japan provides for the purchase of approximately one ton of fish products. The ambassador said the contract will be extended to cover all types of fish. However, it will only make up for a small part of the fish previously exported to China: last year exports of scallops alone were 100,000 tonnes.

China had imposed a total ban on imports of fish, fish products or other foods containing fish since August, despite numerous tests conducted by Japan to prove the safety of the water and the approval of the plan by the Agency International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Emanuel, known for his rather outspoken statements, had criticized China, saying that even its nuclear power plants release contaminated water into the sea, and that the decision is intended to harm Japan more than to protect Chinese consumers. Russia has also banned fish imports, while in Korea Japanese fish continues to be sold, despite some protests from the population.

