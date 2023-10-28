They have revealed details of the movie Iron Man (2008) that involve the United States army.

Collaborations between Marvel Studios and the US military have been common, especially to achieve authenticity of military uniforms, accessories and logos. Something that we have been able to see in installments like Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger or Captain Marvel.

But did you know that the United States military even went so far as to censor a specific line from the movie Iron Man? The recently released book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, written by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales and Gavin Edwards, takes us into the ins and outs of the collaboration between Marvel and the military. It reveals surprising details about how public relations with the US Department of Defense was handled to ensure authenticity in the films.

This is what happened.

The story in question comes from Phil Strub, former head of the Pentagon’s Hollywood Liaison Unit, who revealed details about his involvement in the 2008 film, Iron Man. Strub played a crucial role as the primary point of contact between Marvel Studios and the US military.

The censorship focused on a specific line in the film that the military said did not fit well. This is how they explain it:

“However, in the production of Iron Man, Strub only remembered one major conflict with Jon Favreau. It was for a single line of dialogue. It was never resolved until we were in the middle of filming, Strub said. We’re on the flight lines at Edwards Air Force Base, and there are 200 people, and Jon Favreau and I are arguing about this. His face is getting redder and redder and I’m just as upset. The phrase was said by a military man who says that he would kill himself for the opportunities that Tony Stark has.

The book continues, noting that Strub did not want a soldier to make a joke about suicide, so he chose to censor that option:

“Jon Favreau, who had spent weeks talking to Robert Downey Jr, didn’t see what the problem was. As he saw it, that phrase was a common idiom. Strub insisted that he did not want a soldier to make a joke that, in his opinion, made light of suicide. It was pretty awkward, Strub recalled. An angry Favreau responded: Well, what if they walked on hot coals? Strub immediately approved the new line. Favreau was so surprised that it was so easy.”

