Israel bombards the Jabalia settlement, Gaza, Monday (16/10/2023). The United States is worried that Iran will be directly involved in the Israel-Hamas war. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) government admitted that it was worried that Iran might become directly involved in a war between Israel and Hamas.

“We cannot rule out that Iran will choose to become directly involved in some way. “We have to be prepared for any eventuality,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on CBS, referring to the possibility of renewed fighting on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Iran is a long-standing supporter of the Hamas group in Palestine and Hezbollah in Lebanon, providing them with funds and weapons.

“That’s a risk and one that we’ve been alert to from the start,” Sullivan said of Iran’s possible involvement in the war, sparked by Hamas’ attack on southern Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7.

“That’s why the president moved so quickly and decisively to put aircraft carriers into the eastern Mediterranean, to get planes into the Gulf, because he sent a very clear message to any country or actor that seeks to exploit this situation,” said Sullivan, who was reported on Monday ( 10/16/2023) .

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the deployment of the second aircraft carrier on Saturday. “To prevent any hostile action against Israel or any attempt to expand this war after the Hamas attacks,” he said.

In the eastern Mediterranean, the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower and its accompanying ships will join the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which departed after the Hamas attack on October 7.

