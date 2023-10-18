It is surprising that the US still has room to increase its pressure on China. But yes, it has it. The sanctions that it has deployed over the last five years and in which its allies have been involved aim, according to the US Government, to prevent the country led by Xi Jinping from using advanced technologies of western origin to develop its weapons capacity. And in this context there are two resources that play a fundamental role: lithography equipment and artificial intelligence chips.

Currently, sanctions prevent the most important manufacturers of lithographic machines, such as ASML, Tokyo Electron, Nikon or Canon, from selling their most sophisticated solutions to Chinese companies. And essentially the same thing happens with integrated circuits: NVIDIA, Intel, AMD and the other microprocessor designers cannot sell their most advanced chips in the Chinese market. The outlook for NVIDIA is especially dangerous. China is a very important market due to its volume and losing it is not an option.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, has expressed his concern on many occasions. What he defends is reasonable: if the US and its allies do not sell to him, China will develop its own technology. It has the economic, scientific and technical capacity to do so. And he’s already doing it. Initially, the US Administration prohibited NVIDIA from selling its most advanced GPUs for artificial intelligence, the A100 and H100 models, to China, so Huang’s company cut its features and developed the A800 and H800 chips, which met the requirements imposed by the US Government. Until now.

The US is going to expand its sanctions

The Administration led by Joe Biden is currently working on a new package of prohibitions that will presumably come into effect on November 16. Its purpose is to prevent the arrival to China and related countries, including Russia and Iran, of many technologies that until now were being legally marketed in these markets. The effectiveness of these bans is currently in question because China and Russia are probably easily getting the chips they need through parallel import routes, but it is clear that the US wants to make it as difficult as possible.

The US Department of Commerce has anticipated what its strategy is and which foreign companies will be included on its blacklist

We still do not know in full detail the scope of the new sanctions, but the US Department of Commerce, which is the institution that controls exports, has officially anticipated what its strategy is and which foreign companies become included in their blacklist.

Curiously, the parameter that is now focused on to identify the chips that cannot be sold to China and the countries in its orbit is no longer their information transfer capacity; From now on the crucial factor will be its performance. And this has a fatal consequence for NVIDIA: it will no longer be able to sell the A800 and H800 chips to its Chinese customers, among many others that are suddenly prohibited in markets that are conflictive for the US.

As I mentioned a few lines above, this is not just about integrated circuits. The new package of sanctions will also prevent some of the lithography equipment that They are currently arriving. And several Chinese companies that until now have largely managed to avoid sanctions, such as Biren or Moore Threads, will no longer escape.

These are two of the companies that become on the US blacklist, so presumably American, European, South Korean, Taiwanese and Japanese companies are going to have serious difficulties in sustaining commercial activity with them. On paper, this package of sanctions is going to be the most aggressive deployed by the US Government so far.

Cover image: Intel

More information: Reuters | DigiTimes Asia

In Xataka: China backs down: it will finally sell to Russia the Loongson processors whose export it had prohibited