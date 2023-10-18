In the United States, the second vote to try to elect Republican MP Jim Jordan as the new speaker of the House also failed. Jordan obtained only 199 votes: to be elected speaker he would have needed 217, all within his own party, given that the Democrats’ votes against were obvious and certain.

The US House has not had a speaker (the analogue of a president) for two weeks, that is, since the previous speaker Kevin McCarthy was removed with a motion of no confidence. Before Jordan was nominated, the Republican Party had chosen Steve Scalise, House Majority Leader and Republican of more moderate positions, as its candidate for the position, but Scalise himself had given up realizing that he did not have enough support among Republican deputies to obtain the ‘election.

The Republicans’ difficulties in finding a new speaker are due to the deep divisions within the party, which in recent years has moved towards increasingly extreme positions and whose political line is often decided by an even more radical and aggressive minority, also thanks to the scant margin of the Republican majority in the House: it is only four seats. The votes of eight deputies, including Jordan, were enough for the no-confidence vote in McCarthy. His election as speaker would have been another victory for the extremist component of the party.

Jordan, who is a congressman from Ohio, is part of this minority of extremist positions. In 2015 he founded the House Freedom Caucus, a group that brings together some of the most conservative Republican representatives. Former Speaker of the House and party colleague John Boehner called him a “legislative terrorist”, to underline his particularly radical positions. Since 2016 he became one of Donald Trump’s most faithful allies, was part of his defense team during the first impeachment and subsequently played a non-marginal role in the attempt to question the outcome of the 2020 presidential vote. Since January he has been president of House Justice Committee, a position that allowed him to launch some investigations into President Joe Biden.

Jordan had already been voted out of the House on Tuesday, receiving 200 votes, and subsequently some Republicans who had not voted for him said they were ready to support him in a second vote. However, things didn’t go in his favor: on Wednesday he got one less vote. Of the 199 MPs who supported him, two changed their vote from Tuesday, but four who voted for him in the first round did not do so this time (another who voted for him was absent on Tuesday), so Jordan lost more votes overall than he earned.

The choice of various Republicans of more moderate positions not to vote for Jordan at the cost of leaving the House without a speaker represents an unusual show of strength, because on many recent occasions the Republicans who represent the traditional identity of the party have been willing to compromise with the more radical ones.

Given the difficulty in electing a new speaker from among the deputies, there is talk of the possibility of extending the mandate of Patrick T. McHenry, Republican deputy from North Carolina, who in recent days is carrying out the speaker’s duties temporarily, for the sole purpose of manage the votes to elect a new one. Republicans are discussing the possibility of voting on a motion to give McHenry the power to fully carry out the speaker’s duties during this period, and possibly until January 3, to allow the House to vote on new legislation. In particular, it would allow the House to deal with the possible shutdown, the partial closure of the activities of the US federal government, in mid-November, and the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.