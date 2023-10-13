Russia is preparing to take a predictable step forward. Part of the sanctions that the US-led alliance has deployed seeks to prevent access to cutting-edge semiconductors designed or manufactured by NVIDIA, AMD, TSMC, Intel, Samsung, Micron or SK Hynix, among other companies. The purpose of the US Government and its allies is to stop the use of these chips in the development of advanced weaponryalthough the effectiveness of the bans is in question because they continue to arrive in Russia through parallel import routes.

The pressure that sanctions are putting on the Russian technology industry is similar to that imposed on the Chinese integrated circuits sector. However, Russia’s starting point is not the same as China’s. Absolutely. The semiconductor industry of the country led by Xi Jinping is currently much more developed than the Russian one, which has placed the country governed by Vladimir Putin in a deep position of dependence. This is precisely what the Russian Government plans to correct.

$38 billion to have its own 14nm chips in 2030

The tight control imposed by the Putin-led Administration on information linked to its strategic sectors greatly limits the vision we have beyond Russia’s borders. Still, in all likelihood its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing plant, the one in Zelenograd, is ready to produce at best 90nm chips. Some experts consider that, in reality, it can only manufacture 130 nm integrated circuits, which places Russia in this area very far from China, and, of course, also from the US, Taiwan, South Korea or Japan.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has presented the draft of a plan that proposes investing just over $38 billion in the Russian chip industry

Russia faces a titanic challenge, and it is evident that developing its own advanced lithography equipment, which is the same thing that China is doing, requires large investments. It’s just what he plans to do. And the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has presented the draft of a plan that proposes investing just over $38 billion during the remainder of the decade to acquire the capacity to manufacture 28 nm semiconductors in 2027 and 14 nm in 2030. It may seem like a lot of money, but it is not.

The development of cutting-edge lithographic equipment comparable to the deep ultraviolet (UVP) or extreme ultraviolet (UVE) machines manufactured by the Dutch company ASML It is an extremely complex process, and, therefore, slow. Additionally, to put Russia’s planned investment into context, we can look at the total cost of the cutting-edge semiconductor plants that Intel is building. Its factory in Magdeburg (Germany) will cost 30,000 million euros, and its two new factories in Arizona (USA) require a joint investment of 20,000 million dollars.

A priori, the slightly more than $38 billion that Russia plans to invest in its chip industry will not be enough to achieve its medium-term objectives. It is important that we appreciate that this money will not be dedicated entirely to the development of lithographic equipment; It will also go toward setting up new data centers, training staff, and marketing, so it’s reasonable to assume that budget probably won’t be enough. Even so, if Russia achieves what it proposes and is finally able to manufacture its own 14nm chips in 2030, it will still be very far from the countries of the alliance, which will certainly by that time have consolidated their integration technologies of less 2nm.

