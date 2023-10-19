The GeForce RTX 4090 is objectively the most capable desktop GPU we can currently buy. Its price puts it out of the reach of most players (it is difficult to find it for less than 1,800 euros), but whoever has the opportunity to get it knows that they will be able to play most of the latest batch titles at 2160p and with the best graphic quality available without the frame rate per second suffering.

PC graphics processors are good at artificial intelligence. In fact, the architecture of the chips that NVIDIA designs expressly for this use scenario, such as the A100 and H100 models, is very similar to that of a GPU for gaming. The main difference is broadly that those subsystems that have a deeper impact on performance when executing artificial intelligence processes tend to be oversized in chips designed specifically to handle this task.

Be that as it may, the GeForce RTX 4090 GPU is a real beast. It has 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores, 512 4th generation Tensor cores and an FP32 operation computing capacity of no less than 90 TFLOPS. It is precisely this overwhelming power that has placed it in the crosshairs of the US Government. And what has led the Administration led by Joe Biden to prohibit NVIDIA from continuing to sell this graphics card in China.

NVIDIA will be hurt when the new US sanctions come into force

The US Department of Commerce has anticipated that on November 16, a new package of sanctions will come into force that seeks to put some semiconductors and lithography equipment that until now were being marketed out of the reach of China, Russia, Iran and other related countries. legally in these markets. After five years of sanctions, it is surprising that the US still has room to continue increasing pressure on China, but this measure shows that it does.

NVIDIA will no longer be able to sell its A800 and H800 artificial intelligence chips in China

From that moment on, NVIDIA, which is one of the companies most affected by these bans, will no longer be able to sell its A800 and H800 artificial intelligence chips in China, which until now it was selling because they satisfied the requirements imposed by the US Administration. Furthermore, as we have anticipated from the headline of this article, it will not be able to continue selling its most powerful GPU to Chinese companies. A note: another company that is seeing its accounts suffer due to sanctions is ASML.

It is evident that the US Government does not care if Chinese gamers get a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. What it wants to prevent by including this GPU in the new sanctions package is that the Chinese Government uses it for artificial intelligence applications . The parameter that the Department of Commerce has so far focused on to identify chips that cannot be sold to China and the countries in its orbit is their information transfer capacity. However, from now on what will matter will be its performance. This is what has put the GeForce RTX 4090 in the spotlight.

More information: US Department of Commerce

In Xataka: China backs down: it will finally sell to Russia the Loongson processors whose export it had prohibited