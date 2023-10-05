President Joe Biden’s US government has suspended the enforcement of 26 laws in a Texas county to allow the construction of a new portion of the barrier on the border with Mexico. The laws mainly concern environmental matters, and their suspension serves to prevent environmental appeals and constraints from hindering the construction of the barrier.

Precise plans for the barrier’s construction have not been made public, but it is thought to add up to 32 kilometers to the existing wall. The project has been criticized by environmental activists, who say the structures will cross the habitat of endangered plant and animal species.

It is the first time that Biden’s government has resorted to suspending various laws for the construction of a border barrier, a very common measure during the mandate of his predecessor Donald Trump. Starr County, the subject of the measure, is in a sector of the border where there is a particularly high number of entries of irregular migrants: in the last year there were 245 thousand.

