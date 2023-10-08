Movistar has the rights to the NBA broadcast in our country but we must keep in mind that we cannot see them all. The blue operator does not broadcast all the matches but rather makes a selection of the best and content related to them. If you want to see them all, the only way to do so is to purchase NBA League Pass in Spain. But if you are a Movistar user you can get a discount to watch all NBA games from Spain.

What is NBA Pass

NBA League Pass is a subscription that we can have in Spain if we are interested in American basketball and it offers us all kinds of advantages. It works like a Netflix of the NBA and has a price that goes from 99.99 euros per season to 139.99 euros in its premium version if we want to have the content on three devices simultaneously.

We can see all the live matches of the championship in addition to be able to watch matches on demand whenever we want or access it from our mobile phone, with narration in different languages, etc. It also includes match analysis, interviews, live events, summaries, press conferences… Or access to all the matches stored in the archive from the 2012/13 season to the current one.

It is compatible with the browser from its web version but we can also download the application on mobile phones and tablets or on Amazon Fire TV, for example. It has all kinds of advantages if we are fans of the NBA and it is the only way we have in Spain to be able to access all this American basketball content and not miss anything.

How to get the discount

NBA Pass is not cheap and we will have to pay at least 100 euros for the subscription if we want to choose the full season pass. But Movistar Plus+ allows us to get a discount that will make us pay much less to access the content.

If you are a Movistar customer we can get a discount. Whether it is your operator or you have a Movistar Plus+ Lite account. Although you cannot contract this service, you may still have your account that is active. Both options allow us to get a 30% bonus on the final price. That is, have NBA League Pass it would cost us only 69.99 euros the entire season instead of the usual 99.99 euros.

To get the discount we just have to log in with our Movistar data. Before proceeding with the full payment for NBA Pass, a discount will appear and the service will confirm that we have entered a promotional coupon that allows us to pay less.

We can do it with our usual username and password whether you have an account as a customer or if you use the OTT streaming video. In addition, you will save thirty euros when accessing NBA League Pass so It will be worth paying just one month for this streaming platform if you want to get the discount throughout the year.