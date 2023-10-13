loading…

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – No United States (US) troops will be deployed to Israel, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House on Thursday (12/10/2023).

However, the US will continue to supply the Israel Defense Forces in the fight against Hamas.

“We have national security interests throughout this region,” Kirby said at a daily news conference, referring to the carrier group’s deployment to the eastern Mediterranean.

But he denied rumors about sending airborne troops or marines to Israel.

“Israel has stated very clearly that they do not want foreign troops on their territory, that they want to carry out these operations themselves and that they have every right to do so,” said Kirby.

He added, “There is no intention, no plan to put American troops in combat.”

“The US has had several experts providing advice and suggestions to West Jerusalem on how to free hostages held by Hamas, and maintains a great information and intelligence sharing relationship with Israel, as well as a strong defense relationship in terms of providing arms and ammunition,” Kirby added.

He explained, “The IDF is small but very capable and the US is doing everything we can to increase that capability.”

Earlier the same day, IDF Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi said the military “failed” to protect Israel and its people on Saturday, and there would be a reckoning after the war against Hamas was over.