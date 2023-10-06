On Thursday the United States announced that it will begin to expel migrants from Venezuela again, after an agreement with the Venezuelan government: it is a big change compared to the policies adopted in recent years by US governments, first with Republican President Donald Trump and then also with Democrat Joe Biden. In fact, in 2019 the United States interrupted diplomatic relations with Venezuela after the major political crisis following the disputed victory in the 2018 presidential elections, won by Nicolás Maduro but deserted by the opposition and considered illegitimate by the UN and many countries Westerners.

The administration of then US President Donald Trump imposed a total embargo on Venezuela, and about six months later the US State Department offered a reward of 15 million dollars for the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, accused of “ narcoterrorism”. In the meantime, the political crisis underway in Venezuela, which had followed an equally serious economic crisis, had caused a mass exodus of Venezuelan people towards other countries: many had crossed all of Central America to reach the United States and enter illegally .

The United States in turn found itself in a very complicated situation to manage: having severed diplomatic relations with Venezuela, it could not reject migrants who had entered the country illegally, and had argued that Venezuela was no longer a safe place for these people. .

But over the last two years, Joe Biden’s administration has gradually started to re-establish relations with the Venezuelan government, which has allowed it to reach an agreement on the deportation of migrants.

Things changed especially after the start of the war in Ukraine, when representatives of the US government met with their Venezuelan counterparts as part of a search for alternative sources of oil to cope with the growth in fuel prices. Since then the United States had approved the release of 3 billion Venezuelan dollars in funds present abroad, with the aim of allocating them to humanitarian projects (health, food, school) and had granted a limited license to Chevron, an oil company US, to restart oil extraction in Venezuela.

In recent months the influx of illegal migrants into the United States, via the border with Mexico, has increased considerably, and has particularly affected Venezuelan people: in the month of September alone, out of 200 thousand migrants stopped by border guards, 50 thousand were Venezuelans. In recent weeks, Joe Biden’s administration had also approved some measures to encourage the integration of Venezuelan migrants, allowing, among other things, 500,000 of them who arrived in the United States before July 31st to work legally in the country for 18 months. Wednesday’s agreement will instead only affect migrants arriving in the United States since July 31.

