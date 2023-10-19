Imagine that you go to a computer store, or to Amazon, to buy a 3D printer for your child, who wants to print some toys. But you have to wait 15 days for the police to review your mugshot, and a committee decides if you are trustworthy enough to use it. That is what the state of New York (United States) wants to do.

It is a society where buying a weapon is as common as buying a television, and it is legal to store them at home and use them, 3D printers are a headache, because with them you can print weapons in 3D.

It is true that a 3D printed plastic printer will barely last one or two shots before being destroyedbut it can be enough to kill someone.

The terror of 3D printed “ghost guns”

The problem of a 3D printed gun, it is not registered. It’s what they call “ghost guns” there.and authorities fear that the number of unknown weapons will grow alarmingly.

Nowadays, 3D plans of weapons are circulating on the Internet that can be printed with a 3D printer, and they are perfectly operational: they shoot real bullets.

That is why the state of New York has brought forward Bill A8132, which calls for “evaluating the police records of buyers of 3D printers that can print a weapon, or parts of a weapon.” That is, practically all of them, according to Tom’s Hardware.

Open source 3D printers very popular, such as Creality Ender 3 V2 and Prusa i3 MK3S+which are used by many brands as a basis for their own models, They have the ability to print a gun in 3D.

If the law passes, it will be a major disruption for buyers, who will have to fill out and pay for a police background check, and wait for a committee to evaluate whether they are eligible to purchase a 3D printer. It seems somewhat surreal to us in Europe, but it is the normal procedure in the United States when someone wants to buy a gun.

It is a measure that seems ineffective, taking into account that other tools, such as laser cutters, can also make weapons today.

It must be said that the bill still has to pass a filter, and then be voted on. So it hasn’t been approved yet. There are other similar bills, also in process. This is the case of Bill A7489, which proposes prohibit the printing of weapons in 3D and the distribution of 3D plans. We should start there…

Checking police records to be able to buy a 3D printer seems like an extreme measure in Europe, but in the United States they want to make it law. We will see if it has the necessary support.