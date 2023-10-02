Within the United States Space Force there are discrepancies. Opinions are divided on how this branch of the Armed Forces would have to proceed in the near future. Meanwhile, its members, who have been baptized as Guardians, prepare for what could be the first war outside of Earth. They want to avoid it, but we already know how these things can end.

A statement published weeks ago by one of the senior officials of the United States Space Force has revolutionized Americans. Both soldiers and citizens talk about what should be expected from this military group both in the short and long term. Some voices speak of protecting and securing the country’s resources, while others already They prepare to fight in space.

The space race is out of control

In a short time we are seeing how different countries progress when it comes to space conquest. India, China, Russia and of course the United States are all developing missions that go beyond Earth. Above all, they now have their goal set on the Moon, where they hope to not only colonize it definitively, but also to extract resources and begin to exploit its surface.

Recently we have seen the results achieved by countries like China and India, who are achieving great success with their missions. Russia has not fared too well, but it is also expected that they will increase their level of space success once they can concentrate their resources on this objective. In the end, the presence of all these countries outside of Earth will end up generating some friction that they can’t bring anything good. In the United States they know this well and are already preparing their possible strategy.

The Guardians will fight if necessary

Inside the offices of the United States Space Force they insist that they are not going to waste time meeting around a round table or hiring marketing agencies. They want to focus on three objectives: securing everything in space, what comes from space and what goes to space. These are three fronts in which They will use all the necessary resources to meet your objectives.

Some of the soldiers who lead this unit are committed to looking to the future with optimism and concentrating on the protection of satellites and US activity. They don’t want to talk about war or combat typical of science fiction movies or series. In general, all countries are taking a similar view. They put on good faces, they talk about beautiful plans for spatial collaboration and sharing resources. But behind the curtain of public image, it is obvious that all countries are thinking about possible risk situations in which they can be found. Because no one is aware that, as some American experts say, conflict and war in space could begin even earlier than expected.

When members of the Indian, Chinese, Russian or US missions are on the Moon or Mars, what can we expect to happen? The first thing will be to protect the benefits of each country and the facilities they have in space. The second thing will be to ensure that no incidents occur that are against what each nation expects from its role in space. And what has to be done to achieve it will be something that could include all kinds of methods, including war. That would quickly put an end to aspirations of having a global organization that, like Star Trek, is responsible for managing space security with members from every country on Earth. It would also end more idealized versions of space conquest that are likely to be quickly interrupted as soon as an international conflict occurs.

For this reason, there are those, like space specialist Rick Tumlinson, who writes the letter that we link in the source, who are committed to putting pressure on the United States Space Force to not focus so much on short-term plans and think about How will you fight the space battles of the future?. Because if that moment arrives, his country would have to be very prepared. Fighting on the Moon or Mars could throw research and resource plans out of control and quickly change the tone of exploration into another war. Therefore, they need to prepare. And as Tumlinson says, no one can think that China is not doing the same and that the leaks of Chinese space documents that occur are not intended for Americans to see and be confused. The war seems to have already begun even though the shots are not yet crossing space.