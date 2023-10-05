On Wednesday, Centcom – the US military’s central command responsible for operations in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia – said it had sent about 1.1 million ammunition confiscated in Iran to Ukraine in 2022. According to the US, Iran was sending the munitions to Yemen to support the Houthi rebels, a Shiite militia backed by the Iranian government, violating an embargo imposed by a 2015 United Nations Council resolution.

The US government took possession of the bullets last July under a procedure known as “civil forfeiture”, which allows for the confiscation of property if the owner is thought to be involved in criminal activity. In particular, the bullets were found by the US military on an unflagged ship (therefore not registered in any country) in December 2022.

Iran continues to maintain that it respects the embargo imposed by the United Nations, but in recent years the US Navy has seized many weapons and ammunition from Iran intended for the Houthi militias. However, it is the first time that ammunition confiscated in this way has been sent to Ukraine.

The crisis in Yemen began in September 2014, when the Houthis occupied Sana’a and much of the north of the national territory, establishing a new government. Within a few months, the Houthi occupation provoked a military intervention in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia with the support of various Sunni Arab countries and also some Western countries, including the United States. The coalition saw the Houthis as a dangerous tool of their main regional adversary, Iran, and for this reason the war in Yemen was often called a “proxy war”.

Following various military operations, Saudi Arabia and its allies ended up controlling the southern part of Yemen, while the Houthis controlled the capital Sana’a and the north. So far no ceasefire or attempt at negotiations has been successful. The international community recognizes the one supported by the coalition led by Saudi Arabia as the legitimate government.

However, the 1.1 million bullets in question represent a very small part of the military aid sent by the United States to Ukraine: since the beginning of the conflict the country has invested almost 44 billion dollars.