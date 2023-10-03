The US government said on Tuesday that Serbia had begun to withdraw the soldiers it had amassed on the border with Kosovo at the end of last week: “We have seen that they have started to move those forces away and that is a positive thing,” the US government said. spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby, without giving further details. Last Saturday the United States government spoke of a “large Serbian military deployment” on the border with Kosovo and called for its immediate withdrawal. Serbian Chief of Staff Milan Mojsilovic said on Monday that the number of soldiers on the border had been halved, returning to the usual level of around 4,500.

The deployment of Serbian soldiers on the border with Kosovo was implemented after days of renewed tensions with Serbia, which had intensified after an attack carried out on Sunday 24 September in northern Kosovo by some Serbian gunmen, in which a Kosovar policeman was killed . The attack, which was followed by clashes, had interrupted a period of relative calm in Kosovo after the great tensions of last spring.