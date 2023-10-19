The United States reduced sanctions on Venezuela after the government and opposition agreed to hold new elections in the country. The United States, which had imposed heavy economic sanctions following the 2018 elections won by President Nicolás Maduro but considered illegitimate by the UN, allowed Venezuela to export the gold, oil and natural gas it extracts to any country: the easing will last six months for oil and natural gas, while no time limit is specified for gold.

Part of the sanctions, those motivated by the repression of protests and limitations on democracy, will remain in force. The United States also called for the release of all political prisoners and greater respect for human rights, and reiterated that all sanctions will be reinstated if the election agreement is violated. The agreement includes holding elections supervised by international observers for the second half of 2024, and ensuring that all candidates have access to the media and freedom of movement within the country.

– Read also: The United States will begin expelling Venezuelan migrants again