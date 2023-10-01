The United States government managed to avoid a shutdown, that is, the partial closure of the activities of the US federal government. In a development deemed surprising by the American media, President Joe Biden signed an interim law just before midnight, the deadline after which the government would be forced to shut down. It means that the shutdown will be avoided until mid-November, but then the problem could return. When the shutdown is in force, all activities that the White House deems non-essential stop being financed, and in any case those who carry out jobs deemed essential do so temporarily without receiving a salary.

The government had come very close to closing because in recent months Congress had failed to reach an agreement on the 12 laws with which to finance the following fiscal year, from 1 October to 30 September 2024. In the American system, it is Congress that approves the laws to finance government activities, and it is the speaker of the House – a kind of president, with a very operational role and the highest ranking in Congress – who must take care of finding an agreement.

The current speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy, had spent the past few weeks trying to find a compromise and avoid closure. The plan agreed with the government had to be approved by a majority made up of both parties, but the more conservative component of the Republicans was not convinced and asked for more spending cuts.

In the end, McCarthy’s solution was to present a continuing resolution to the House, a sort of buffer law that finances the government for the next 45 days and which the Democrats and some of the Republicans agreed on. The compromise found was not to include aid to Ukraine, which the Democrats would have wanted. However, the law passed both the House and the Senate, amid protests from the more conservative wing of the Republicans.

In fact, right-wing Republicans had threatened McCarthy with removing him from office if he presented a continuing resolution to the House: both on principle, because McCarthy had said he would present all 12 bills at once, and because they wanted more spending cuts , while the measure with which the shutdown was avoided maintains spending levels similar to when Congress was entirely under the control of the Democrats.