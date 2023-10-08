From 2020 onwards, the United States began collecting DNA samples from irregular migrants detained by federal authorities, i.e. people detained in a similar way to what happens in Italy with administrative detention, for example in detention centers for repatriation, CPR. The FBI began collecting samples at the instigation of Donald Trump’s administration, extending a practice until then reserved mainly for prisoners accused of serious crimes, such as murder or rape.

The DNA samples are inserted into a database managed by the FBI, which for this reason is expanding like never before: the personnel and means are not enough and last April the FBI asked for 53 million dollars in additional funds to be able to continue cataloging and conserving the samples.

In the United States, the collection of DNA from arrested people is possible thanks to a 2005 law, the Fingerprint Act. It was introduced during the mandate of President George W. Bush and authorized the collection of DNA from both American and foreign people arrested, especially on charges of serious crimes (and some types of minor crimes), both in pre-trial detention and detained after a conviction. The aim was to identify perpetrators more easily in the event of recidivism.

Even then the rule was highly contested by civil rights associations such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who considered it a violation of the privacy of the arrested people as well as of the Fourth Amendment, which affirms the right not to be subjected to unjustified searches, as according to the ACLU it is a collection of biological fluids and tissues.

In 2009, during the presidential mandate of Barack Obama, more precise rules were introduced on the collection of DNA from arrested people, the procedures for which vary from state to state: among other things, foreign people in administrative detention were exempted from DNA collection, that is, detained without having committed crimes (for example migrants waiting to be expelled) and in general people stopped during “mass migrations”.

Things changed with Trump, who in 2019 proposed to also include irregular migrants in government reception centers in the DNA collection. The Department of Justice, the US Ministry of Justice, relied on the fact that illegal entry into the United States is a minor crime (“misdemeanor”, for which alternative sentences to prison are foreseen) to say that the distinction between people arrested for crimes and those held for immigration reasons was “largely artificial”.

Some accusations made against the Department for Homeland Security (DHS), the ministry responsible for border security, also contributed to the change in the law. The department ended up in a small scandal after some serious crimes, such as murders and sexual assaults, committed by irregular migrants whose DNA had not been taken. The accusations were made public by some DHS officials in a letter addressed to the president of the United States.

So far, current President Joe Biden has never revoked the extension of DNA collection from irregular migrants decided by Trump. And in the meantime the FBI database (the Combined DNA Index System, CODIS) has continued to grow greatly: the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an organization that deals with digital rights, wrote that the collection of migrants’ DNA has reached « frightening, astronomical proportions.”

In its request for additional funds last April, the FBI wrote that, following Trump’s measure, in the previous 12 months it had received an average of 92,000 DNA samples per month, more than ten times what it had received before. The FBI spoke of “massive budget and staffing shortfalls” and added that a backlog of approximately 650,000 unregistered samples had already been created.

From 2020 onwards, DNA was also taken from asylum seekers, therefore people still awaiting a decision from the competent authorities regarding the recognition of a form of international protection. In this case, the collection of DNA is even more contested, given that we are talking about people who may have crossed the border to escape political, ethnic, religious or persecution related to their sexual orientation.

The sampling generally takes place with swabs taken from the inside of the cheeks. Migrants are often not even informed about the purpose of this procedure and the type of database in which the sample will be inserted: the BuzzFeed website reported samples taken from asylum seekers on the border with Texas in which the police simply said that “if they had done something bad, the government would be able to find them.” In this case, DNA sampling is also problematic due to the lack of consent, or at least informed consent, to hand over such sensitive information to a foreign authority.

According to the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, the collection of DNA from irregular migrants is destined to increase, especially due to the expiration last May of “Title 42”, the measure with which Trump had allowed the pushback during the coronavirus pandemic of tens of thousands of people migrant at the border with the United States. Wray estimated a collection of 1.4 million DNA samples each year.