The US Department of Justice announced that it has imposed sanctions on 25 Chinese individuals and companies accused of being responsible for producing chemicals used to produce fentanyl and illegally distributing it in the United States. Fentanyl is one of the best-known opioids, initially developed as a strong painkiller (about a hundred times more powerful than morphine), which is highly addictive and which in recent years has created a large illegal market in the United States and a very serious health crisis.

The illegal trafficking of fentanyl to the United States mostly begins in Mexico, but according to the Department of Justice, some Chinese companies and companies are supplying Mexican traffickers with the material for production: these would ship the necessary chemicals to Mexico, where they would then be used in clandestine laboratories run by drug cartels. Attorney General Merrick Garland did not specify who the people and companies were sanctioned, and said Chinese authorities had not cooperated with the U.S.-led investigation.