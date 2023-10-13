The United States has blocked $6 billion that was earmarked for Iran in exchange for the recent release of five U.S. citizens arrested in the country several years ago on espionage charges. An anonymous source told the New York Times, citing a communication from the US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo. The funds were available to Iran with the specific condition that they were used for humanitarian purposes only: according to what the United States says, they have not been permanently blocked, but are currently held by a Qatari bank thanks to an agreement with the Qatari government.

In recent days, President Joe Biden’s administration had been criticized by some members of the Republican Party, according to whom with such a large sum Iran could have more easily financed Hamas, the radical group that launched a ferocious attack against Israel on Saturday. A White House spokesperson did not confirm the decision to freeze the funds, but said that “every single cent of that money is still in a Qatari bank.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting Tel Aviv, did not confirm this either, but told reporters that Iran “has not spent or had access in any way to the funds transmitted to Qatar.”

The release of prisoners in Iran occurred after long negotiations between the US and Iranian governments. In exchange, Iran had obtained authorization to access goods and assets worth approximately 6 billion dollars (5.4 billion euros) that South Korea owed the country in exchange for the supply of oil, sold before the United States imposed sanctions on Iranian exports. Until then, economic sanctions had prevented South Korea from transferring the funds to Iran. As part of the agreement, the United States also promised to release five Iranian nationals.

