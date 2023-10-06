Europe has thrown itself into the arms of the electric car. They have done so with controversial political measures that include a ban on the sale of combustion engines from 2035. Along the way, the regulations Euro 7 It was to serve as a bridge to mobility strongly marked by electricity in the coming years, although the obligations that will finally be applied seem much softer than we initially expected.

After this small victory of the manufacturers against European politicians, with a charging network that still has to grow and the search for solutions to the production and manufacturing of both completely electric models and supplies (batteries, for example), compliance Some of these plans are still up in the air.

At least for some manufacturers, who have shown themselves opposites to adopt completely electric technology as the only valid one. Renault is committed to hybridization, for now, and the development of hydrogen as an alternative source. Some premium and luxury manufacturers, such as BMW or Porsche, are betting on synthetic fuels. And other Japanese, such as Toyota or Mazda, have expressed their doubts about the electric car as the only solution.

Despite this, most brands already have plans to convert to completely electric cars in Europe. A movement that is pointed out, from some sectors, as exclusive to our continent and they put the United States as an example of freedom and alternative paths to the electric car.

However, the country governed by Joe Biden is also determined to transform its automobile fleet. Either with economic incentives or with sanctions, also economic, is taking giant steps so that a large part of its industry is converted. And, whoever does not do so, will suffer million-dollar fines.

More than 10 billion dollars in fines

As we have told you on other occasions, the Inflation Reduction Law promoted by Joe Biden contemplates tax breaks up to 100% in 2028 if manufacturers move their production process to American soil. A measure that contemplates both the construction of vehicles and the production of batteries.

Both manufacturers that operate in the country and those that do so in places with which the United States has special trade agreements may benefit from this type of aid. Therefore, if certain requirements are met, a company that partially operates in Mexico or Canada can also benefit if part of its production chain is on US soil.

One of the most obvious blows that the United States has imposed on Europe is in the dismissal of 3,200 workers of Ford while compensating part of this labor on local soil.

In the strategic plan, as we said, there is not only automobile production. The extraction of critical and basic minerals for electric car batteries, their transformation or the recycling of energy accumulators are also contemplated within the economic aid that wants to make the United States an uncomfortable rival for China, which until now dominates with iron fist the supply chain.

But if this is the carrot, Joe Biden’s Government is already preparing the stick so that the industry does not relax.

The intention of the US Executive is to tighten the maximum limits of emissions and consumption of fuel in the country. At the moment, we are studying what ways to implement to grow the number of completely electric vehicles in the coming years. But the calculations of possible fines are already beginning to fly by.

In April, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) already proposed a scenario in which manufacturers would be forced to make two of every three cars sold in the country completely electric. The proposed date was 2032. A decision that did not please the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a pressure group that includes manufacturers such as BMW, Honda, Toyota or Volkswagen, to name a few.

In July, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), dedicated especially to the management of road traffic safety, expressed itself along the lines of forcing manufacturers to produce more efficient combustion engines. Thus, lower consumption would be forced, ranging from just over 3.9 liters/100 km in 2027 to 3.56 liters/100 km of fuel in 2032 for passenger vehicles.

General Motors, Ford and Stellantis would have to pay more than $10 billion. In history, some $1.5 billion in similar sanctions have been paid

According to the agency, applying the measure would result in a reduction in spending of $50 billion over the entire useful life of vehicles produced between 2027 and 2032 and fuel consumption would be reduced by 330 billion liters of gasoline until 2050.

The fines for manufacturers who exceeded the maximum permitted limits would be historic. According to Bloomberg, with current data General Motors, Ford and Stellantis would already total more than 10.5 billion dollars in fines. Calculations suggest that 46% of the US market would pay the 74% of sanctions.

To give us a better idea, so far the fines that companies have paid in the country for non-compliance with environmental objectives are about 1.5 billion dollars. General Motors alone would be facing a disbursement of $6.5 billion between 2027 and 2032. Stellantis would be left with a fine of $3.0 billion and Ford with a fine of about $1.0 billion.

It is no coincidence, therefore, that manufacturers such as Ford or General Motors are decisively betting on the electrification of their fleet. Stellantis, with a huge and complex network of brands and products, also targets the electric car as a product of the future.

