Unless a catastrophe occurs on the planet, the end of the soap opera has arrived. The CMA, the last obstacle between Microsoft and the purchase of Activision Blizzardhas finally issued its verdict on the agreement and has decided to give the green light to the largest operation in the history of video games.

“The CMA has decided to give its consent to Microsoft Corporation to acquire Activision Blizzard, Inc. excluding Activision’s cloud streaming rights outside the European Economic Area on the condition that the sale of Activision’s cloud streaming rights be completed before the completion of the Merger,” states the published ruling. As already stated in a previous statement, it will be Ubisoft that will acquire the aforementioned rights for a period of 15 years.

On the other hand, the executive director of the CMA, Sarah Cardell, has indicated that The measures taken will ensure that Microsoft does not acquire a dominant position in the market.

“By selling Activision’s cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft, we have ensured that Microsoft cannot have a stranglehold on this important, rapidly developing market. As cloud gaming grows, this intervention will ensure “That people get more competitive prices, better services and more options. We are the only competition agency worldwide that has achieved this result”

Positive reactions and now what?

The reactions have not been long in coming. The president of Microsoft, Brad Smith, has celebrated the good news, since the English regulatory body was the last major obstacle worldwide for this operation to be completed.





We are grateful for the CMA’s thorough review and today’s decision. We have now cleared the final regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide.

In turn, the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, has shared a open letter with your employees to show your enthusiasm after the announcement of this measure.

Equipment,

Today the CMA, the UK regulatory authority, has approved our transaction with Microsoft.

We now have all the necessary regulatory approvals to close and look forward to bringing joy and connection to even more players around the world.

Brian Kelly, Chairman of our Board of Directors, and I are incredibly proud of all of you and your accomplishments over the past four decades. We’re excited about our next chapter with Microsoft and the endless possibilities it creates for you and our players.

With gratitude,

Bobby

Now, what steps are left for the purchase to be official? Actually, there is nothing that will prevent Microsoft from announcing in the next few hours that Activision Blizzard is part of its extensive catalog of studios. In fact, from The Verge they point out that Most likely, today, October 13, the company will publish the long-awaited news.

